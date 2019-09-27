Centre rejects Kerala’s Bandipur Reserve road proposal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has rejected the state’s demand for an elevated highway through Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The elevated road was suggested to bypass the ban on night traffic.



Making it clear that the night traffic ban through Bandipur Reserve will stay, the Union Environment Ministry said the Centre has decided to strengthen the alternative route, which avoids the critical tiger habitat.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the state’s suggestion was discussed at length by a Committee of Secretaries chaired by the cabinet secretary. After deliberation, the panel recommended to maintain status quo, the letter said.

Based on the recommendation, the Supreme Court has sought the MoEF’s view to strengthen the alternative route —comprising NH 275 and State Highway 90 —as a National Highway. In the long run, NH 212, the existing route, will be closed fully. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has already initiated action to comply with the directive, the minister wrote.

He further pointed out that as per the principle of avoidance, Core/Critical Tiger Habitats should be kept inviolate for long-term sustenance of ecology.

The chief mister had written to the Union Ministry proposing an elevated road through Bandipur connecting Wayanad in Kerala and Mysore in Karnataka. Offering to share half of the expenditure, Vjayan had pointed out that the alternative route would ease the travelling woes of people in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram district.