Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fashion de resilience

The Kochi-based label is creating one-piece premium wear for a contemporary wardrobe

Published: 27th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Alka Hari, her eponymous label has always been a reflection of her style ideologies—to keep it simple and comfortable. The 25-year-old designer and her year-old label are known around town for creating bespoke, climate-friendly clothes made in pure cotton and linen.

Her label conceives style and tradition alike—from salwars and anarkalis to trousers and tops. Aikyam, the new collection is a refreshing take on cosy premium wear featuring one-piece dresses and jumpsuits. As the name suggests, the line-up is a tribute to the unity of Malayalis in the wake of natural disasters that slowed us down in the last two years.

Two in one
The collection features single-piece silhouette designs that are elegant and simple.
Alka has merged two-piece kurta—palazzo and long skirt—top sets to make single-cut dresses that look traditional but feel modern. Apart from pastel colours, she has also brought in bright shades, checks and stripes to add to the collection’s eclectic make. “I usually work exclusively with cotton and linen as they are lightweight and comfortable. But, for this collection, I have used Chanderi silk and cotton,” adds Alka. Pieces from the collection are worn as festive wear, paired with high or traditional temple jewellery. Apart from frills and cuts, the designs stand out for embroidery work inspired by flowers and nature.

To each her own
A design graduate from Chennai, Alka’s brand focuses on individualistic fashion that fits women of all ages and budgets. Parallel to Aikyam, she is now launching Muse, a series that focuses on fashion that is unique. “For starters, we are bringing in fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs to be a part of this venture. My label would create designs that suit their character and image. This could be inspirational to those whobelieve in wearing their style,” Alka says. Muse has chiffon and cotton dresses with simple patterns in a wide range of colours. The collection is available online from `2,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp