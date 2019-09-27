Fashion de resilience

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Alka Hari, her eponymous label has always been a reflection of her style ideologies—to keep it simple and comfortable. The 25-year-old designer and her year-old label are known around town for creating bespoke, climate-friendly clothes made in pure cotton and linen.



Her label conceives style and tradition alike—from salwars and anarkalis to trousers and tops. Aikyam, the new collection is a refreshing take on cosy premium wear featuring one-piece dresses and jumpsuits. As the name suggests, the line-up is a tribute to the unity of Malayalis in the wake of natural disasters that slowed us down in the last two years.

Two in one

The collection features single-piece silhouette designs that are elegant and simple.

Alka has merged two-piece kurta—palazzo and long skirt—top sets to make single-cut dresses that look traditional but feel modern. Apart from pastel colours, she has also brought in bright shades, checks and stripes to add to the collection’s eclectic make. “I usually work exclusively with cotton and linen as they are lightweight and comfortable. But, for this collection, I have used Chanderi silk and cotton,” adds Alka. Pieces from the collection are worn as festive wear, paired with high or traditional temple jewellery. Apart from frills and cuts, the designs stand out for embroidery work inspired by flowers and nature.

To each her own

A design graduate from Chennai, Alka’s brand focuses on individualistic fashion that fits women of all ages and budgets. Parallel to Aikyam, she is now launching Muse, a series that focuses on fashion that is unique. “For starters, we are bringing in fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs to be a part of this venture. My label would create designs that suit their character and image. This could be inspirational to those whobelieve in wearing their style,” Alka says. Muse has chiffon and cotton dresses with simple patterns in a wide range of colours. The collection is available online from `2,500.