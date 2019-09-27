He swam, cycled and ran to be an ironman

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Revikumar, a 34-year-old city-based engineer at Isro’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), is a role model for sports enthusiasts. Rahul had just returned home after completing the ‘Ironman’ triathlon in Sweden, one among the world’s toughest sporting event.

He participated in the Ironman Kalmar, a triathlon which includes swimming, cycling and running, which was held in August. “The Ironman challenge is considered to be one of the most difficult sports events and I completed the triathlon in the amateur category. Swimming is the most difficult part of the event,” said Rahul.To complete the challenge, Rahul had to swim 3.8 km in the Baltic sea, which was followed by 180-km cycling and a 42.2-km run. The maximum time to complete these events is 16 hours. The Ironman challenge is organised by the World Triathlon Corporation. From the 3,000 participants in the Ironman Kalmar, 10 were Indians and Rahul was the sole Malayali.

Rahul began training for the event four years ago. Athletics was his strongest point and swimming was his Achilles heel. “I practised swimming in a pond but my speed wasn’t good enough. Swimming coach Liju improved my skills,” he said.

A month before he left for the Ironman Kalmar, Rahul participated in a 5-km swimathon held in Mysuru. “Participating in the swimathon boosted my confidence. Also, I did a trial swim in the Baltic Sea right before the event, which was a moment to cherish,” he said. Next on his list is the Boston Marathon.