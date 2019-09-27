Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kerala High Court order was a short-lived hope’

The 29 families had secured a High Court order which ordered the authorities concerned to build houses in 20 cents of land owned by the city corporation in Vazhayila.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29 families had secured a High Court order which ordered the authorities concerned to build houses in 20 cents of land owned by the city corporation in Vazhayila. However, further work was delayed citing that the land is a prime property and is adjacent to the main road.

In the 2007-2008 period, corporation authorities purchased 65 cents of land in Karakulam for the 29 families. However, the latter rejected the land as it has no road, electricity and water access. The then District Collector submitted a report before the government stating that the land was uninhabitable.

Focus was then shifted to the corporation land in Vazhayila. “The eviction took place during my tenure as a ward member. I want people to be rehabilitated. However, the land they want is restricted by the corporation. It is adjacent to the road. The civic body does not have other prime properties. Therefore, we plan to make the land bought specifically for them in Karakulam, inhabitable,” said Vijayakumar V, Thuruthumoola ward councillor

As part of their scheme, the corporation intends to buy five cents of land near the 65-cent plot to construct a road. Even still, problems are aplenty in the region.

“It has been 13 years since our eviction. We assumed that we could get an immediate solution. The land in Karakulam is not an option. Our jobs are far away from the place. The land in Vazhayila was measured and marked to be given to us,” said Anil Kumar, an auto driver who lives with his relatives.

“However, nothing progressed further and the corporation refuses to give us the land citing the possibility of other projects. Currently, the land is given to a private company as a parking space. Many of us had high hopes when the High Court order came but nothing has taken place since then,” he added.

TAGS
Kerala High Court Vazhayila
