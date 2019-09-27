Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF gains upper hand with early declaration of candidates

Front hopes to reap dividends by its focus on youngsters and rejection of caste equation

V K Prasanth, LDF candidate for Vattiyoorkavu constituency, gets a headstart as he started off his campaigning at Peroorkada on Thursday | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Democratic Front has the early bird advantage in the coming bypolls as it has become the first among the three political fronts to declare candidates for the October 21 bypolls in five Assembly constituencies in the state. While the UDF and the BJP are yet to finalise a majority of their candidates, the CPM on Thursday declared the names and launched election campaigning.

Coming up with a bunch of fresh faces, the Left Front has made a key political move in selecting its candidates. Youngsters were given preference while caste equations were summarily rejected. With this, the CPM hopes for a better performance in the bypolls compared to the recent Lok Sabha elections when it suffered a humiliating defeat. With early candidate declaration, the Left hopes to gain an advantage over the other political fronts.

On the other hand, candidate selection continues to be a headache for the UDF and the BJP. Though the two fronts hope to finalise their candidates in two days, the differences of opinion still persist in some of the seats.

In Vattiyoorkavu, the candidature of Human Rights Commission member and former MLA K Mohan Kumar as the UDF nominee has almost been finalised. Though initial talks were held to field Peethambara Kurup, the party decided against his name following local-level protests. Similarly, the BJP is looking at senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan and district president S Suresh for Vattiyoorkavu.

Meanwhile, there are talks between Congress ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to swap Konni and Aroor seats. There are reports that P Mohan Raj could be the Congress candidate from Konni. However, the leadership is not keen on fielding a candidate against the wishes of Adoor Prakash, who was Konni MLA for a long time. Prakash had pitched for Robin Peter. However, the local DCC leadership is not ready to accept his name.
Meanwhile, the Left candidates have launched their campaign. V K Prasanth took part in a roadshow at Vattiyoorkavu  with other leaders. He hopes to cash in on his popularity.

Opposition ranks
Candidate selection continues to be a headache for the UDF and the BJP. Though the two fronts hope to finalise their candidates in two days, the differences of opinion still persist in some of the seats

