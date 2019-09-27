Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mathur Aqueduct: Walk into the spectacular

Constructed in 1969, Mathur Aqueduct sought to address water woes in the region. The accompanying bridge offers a spellbinding vista

Published: 27th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As you start, you see a narrow bridge weaving into nothingness. And on either side, a dramatic vista awaits you, with the rolling mountains of the Western Ghats and coconut palms towering over the green patches.

At the height in which you are taken to at the Mathur Aqueduct, you get a bird’s eye view of the nearby hamlets. And nothing that can beat the view from here during sunset. Those who love heights will be in their element at the Mathur Aqueduct.

The architectural wonder- the Mathur Thotti Palam or the Mathur Aqueduct is situated some 50 kilometres off the city. Supported by 28 pillars and constructed over the Pahrali River, the aqueduct sits in the hamlet of Mathur in Kanyakumari, overlooking an arresting vista of greenery.

Built-in the year 1969, the Mathur Aqueduct was a means to address the water woes in the region. The dearth of water in the vicinity led to the construction of the aqueduct whereby the water ferried was used for agricultural purposes and to address the drought.

It sits about at a height of 115 ft and has a walkway running along with it. The 390 metre long bridge connects you to the other part of the hamlet. Here, you get to walk the whole length and enjoy the tranquillity, as the water gently sways by.

It is only when you trudge down the flight of stairs constructed to take you back to the starting point that you see the mightiness of the bridge. The supporting pillars and its massiveness are evident when you walk along the asphalt-laid road.

An exceptional unexplored location which is mostly used by locals to pass through, the Mathoor Hanging Trough is an idyllic spot for a rendezvous with nature. Basic tourist facilities are provided in the area. A park and garden area are also constructed near the bridge for recreation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp