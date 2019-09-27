Mathur Aqueduct: Walk into the spectacular

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As you start, you see a narrow bridge weaving into nothingness. And on either side, a dramatic vista awaits you, with the rolling mountains of the Western Ghats and coconut palms towering over the green patches.

At the height in which you are taken to at the Mathur Aqueduct, you get a bird’s eye view of the nearby hamlets. And nothing that can beat the view from here during sunset. Those who love heights will be in their element at the Mathur Aqueduct.

The architectural wonder- the Mathur Thotti Palam or the Mathur Aqueduct is situated some 50 kilometres off the city. Supported by 28 pillars and constructed over the Pahrali River, the aqueduct sits in the hamlet of Mathur in Kanyakumari, overlooking an arresting vista of greenery.

Built-in the year 1969, the Mathur Aqueduct was a means to address the water woes in the region. The dearth of water in the vicinity led to the construction of the aqueduct whereby the water ferried was used for agricultural purposes and to address the drought.

It sits about at a height of 115 ft and has a walkway running along with it. The 390 metre long bridge connects you to the other part of the hamlet. Here, you get to walk the whole length and enjoy the tranquillity, as the water gently sways by.

It is only when you trudge down the flight of stairs constructed to take you back to the starting point that you see the mightiness of the bridge. The supporting pillars and its massiveness are evident when you walk along the asphalt-laid road.

An exceptional unexplored location which is mostly used by locals to pass through, the Mathoor Hanging Trough is an idyllic spot for a rendezvous with nature. Basic tourist facilities are provided in the area. A park and garden area are also constructed near the bridge for recreation.