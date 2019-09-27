More restrictions in PSC examination halls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing flak from the Kerala High Court over the conduct of examinations that allowed fraudulent practices, Public Service Commission (PSC) has imposed stringent restrictions on job seekers at the examination venues.

PSC in a directive issued on Thursday said only those appearing for the examination will be allowed inside the examination venue compound. Candidates will be allowed to carry only the admission ticket, original ID and blue or black ball pen and should be seated on seats marked for them, the directive said. PSC will impose life ban on candidates failing to adhere to rules.