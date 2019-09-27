Overflowing canal makes life miserable for residents

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents at Asan Nagar Colony and Secular Gardens stay in hotels at least for a week every year. They cannot live in their houses as drainage water from the eight-kilometre-long Kariyilthodu enters their houses. Forty families go through this ordeal. Around 10 to 15 families stay in hotels. Those who cannot afford to do so become prey to diseases.

“As much as one foot of water enters the compounds. We cannot walk in the water as it is a source for diseases including leptospirosis. Then there is the menace of rodents, snakes and flies, apart from the stench,” said G Ravi, a resident at Secular Gardens.

The renovation of the canal had been included in Operation Anantha but it was dropped later. According to Ravi, who has been staying in the area for the past 30 years, the canal had a depth of 3.4 metres during the construction of the retaining walls. Now the same has been reduced to less than 70 centimetres.

The members of the residents association met the Human Rights Commission, Councillors, members of the minor irrigation department and the city corporation. But none of the meetings yielded any positive result. “Crores of rupees have been spent on the renovation of the canal every year, besides the monsoon-cleaning drive. But nothing has improved. The overflow can only be stopped by desilting,” said Mohan Ramakrishnan, a resident. Kariyilthodu passes along the roads at Asan Nagar and Secular Gardens. Since the roads are on a lower level, the drainage water floods them easily. The children and elderly people have to take a longer route to avoid danger.

“The issue became severe after the work on the National Highway began. We spoke to the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department, but we did not get any positive response from them. But the good news for us is that the city corporation has taken up the initiative to resolve the issue. The officials from the corporation visited the place and the estimate for desilting is underway,” said Anju SR, Muttathara ward councillor.