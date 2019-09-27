Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Overflowing canal makes life miserable for residents

The residents at Asan Nagar Colony and Secular Gardens stay in hotels at least for a week every year.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A rider crossing the polluted Kariyilthodu at Asan Nagar, Muttathara  BP Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents at Asan Nagar Colony and Secular Gardens stay in hotels at least for a week every year. They cannot live in their houses as drainage water from the eight-kilometre-long Kariyilthodu enters their houses. Forty families go through this ordeal. Around 10 to 15 families stay in hotels. Those who cannot afford to do so become prey to diseases.

“As much as one foot of water enters the compounds. We cannot walk in the water as it is a source for diseases including leptospirosis. Then there is the menace of rodents, snakes and flies, apart from the stench,” said G Ravi, a resident at Secular Gardens.

The renovation of the canal had been included in Operation Anantha but it was dropped later. According to Ravi, who has been staying in the area for the past 30 years, the canal had a depth of 3.4 metres during the construction of the retaining walls. Now the same has been reduced to less than 70 centimetres.

The members of the residents association met the Human Rights Commission, Councillors, members of the minor irrigation department and the city corporation. But none of the meetings yielded any positive result. “Crores of rupees have been spent on the renovation of the canal every year, besides the monsoon-cleaning drive. But nothing has improved. The overflow can only be stopped by desilting,” said Mohan Ramakrishnan, a resident. Kariyilthodu passes along the roads at Asan Nagar and Secular Gardens. Since the roads are on a lower level, the drainage water floods them easily. The children and elderly people have to take a longer route to avoid danger.

“The issue became severe after the work on the National Highway began. We spoke to the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department, but we did not get any positive response from them. But the good news for us is that the city corporation has taken up the initiative to resolve the issue. The officials from the corporation visited the place and the estimate for desilting is underway,” said Anju SR, Muttathara ward councillor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp