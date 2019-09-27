Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

People’s forum for containing NCDs

Meanwhile, Health Department is, reportedly, finalising age-related and disease-specific diet plan.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A public health campaign is on the cards to contain the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the state. Named ‘Janakeeya Munnettam’, the campaign targeting people of all age groups, will raise awareness on the need to switch to a healthy diet plan and take up physical activity. To be made as a component of the Aardram Mission, the campaign consists of an action-plan and age-related and disease-specific diet plan.

“Janakeeya Munnettam will become a turning point in the fight against NCDs. It will engage people from all walks of life to take up some kind of physical activity. Kudumbashree, Asha and health workers and students will be employed to create awareness,” said Dr Bipin K Gopal, state nodal officer, NCD.

According to him as a prelude to ‘Janakeeya Munnettam’, a workplace intervention programme targeting white-collar workers will be launched on November 1st. “The sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet are what put the population in the grip of NCDs. An action-plan to contain this will have to be chalked out. But we are yet to decide whether we want a state-specific plan or a district-specific one,” added Bipin.

Meanwhile, Health Department is, reportedly, finalising age-related and disease-specific diet plan. “The problem is that there are so many diet plans out there. But we can’t conclusively state which plan is better. We have some genetic differences and by following plans like ‘zero-carb diet’ problems might crop-up in the long run. Thus the diet plan that the state is going to devise will endorse no existing diet plan and will be simple and general,” said an officer of the Health Department. Dr P S Indu, head of Community Medicine Department, Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, said that as cases of morbidity due to NCDs were increasing there was a need to bring change in people’s consumption pattern. For the that, intense grass-root level campaign should be taken up. Dr Indu is the principal investigator of an ICMR study on consumption pattern.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp