Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Showcasing political cartoons

One cartoon shows party workers stashing illegal money under a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Politricks, the ongoing exhibition of 50 political cartoons by K B Harikumar at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, deals with themes such as GST, demonetisation, fuel price hike and corruption within the political circles.

One cartoon shows party workers stashing illegal money under a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. CBI and Income Tax officials destroying the political symbol of a party is another notable work.
The cartoonist presents GST as the bane of the common man. Violence against women, Rafale corruption scandal and INX Media scam are some of the other topics explored by Harikumar in his works. “We try to give a humourous twist to social issues. Clarity is an important aspect of my cartoons as I want people to immediately understand the issue. Also, I use straight lines to draw my characters to prevent confusion. The character’s facial expression should also mirror the issue portrayed,” says Harikumar.

According to him, a caricaturist is always targeted for taking a stand against the ruling government.
“When we make cartoons criticising the policies of one particular party, we are branded as the supporters of the opposition.”The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp