Showcasing political cartoons

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Politricks, the ongoing exhibition of 50 political cartoons by K B Harikumar at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, deals with themes such as GST, demonetisation, fuel price hike and corruption within the political circles.

One cartoon shows party workers stashing illegal money under a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. CBI and Income Tax officials destroying the political symbol of a party is another notable work.

The cartoonist presents GST as the bane of the common man. Violence against women, Rafale corruption scandal and INX Media scam are some of the other topics explored by Harikumar in his works. “We try to give a humourous twist to social issues. Clarity is an important aspect of my cartoons as I want people to immediately understand the issue. Also, I use straight lines to draw my characters to prevent confusion. The character’s facial expression should also mirror the issue portrayed,” says Harikumar.

According to him, a caricaturist is always targeted for taking a stand against the ruling government.

“When we make cartoons criticising the policies of one particular party, we are branded as the supporters of the opposition.”The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.