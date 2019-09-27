Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The long wait for a home

Families evicted from a poramboke land on the Peroorkkada-Vazhayila stretch continue to await the promised land

Published: 27th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the Peroorkkada-Vazhayila road was widened more than a decade ago, 76 families were evicted from the poramboke land on the roadside. The families were promised new land by the government. Forty-seven families who owned land in other places had homes to go. The rest continue to be homeless until today.

The Peroorkkada market was home to four people. Today, Annamma and Padmam are only survivors at the market. Padmam has a wound-inflicted leg due to the unkempt surroundings she lives in.Kumari, another evictee, is a widow with three sons and sells vegetables on the roadside, under a tarpaulin-covered makeshift shop in the Peroorkkada-Vazhayila stretch.She now lives in a rented house paying Rs 5,000 as rent.“My son is a heart patient. The place we are staying at is not in good condition. All we need is a house that was promised. We want justice,” said Kumari.

When it rains she pulls sacks over the vegetables and rests in the steps of an auditorium opposite her make shift shop.She had applied for a shop provided to roadside vendors through the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) Project by the city corporation but, was rejected.

Sarojam sits next to Kumari. She is the sole breadwinner for her seven-member family. She pays a monthly rent of Rs 6,000. When it rains, water enters our houses. But we have no other options,” she said.

LAND SAGA
When the Peroorkkada-Vazhayila road was widened almore than a decade ago, 76 families were evicted from the poramboke land on the roadside. The families were promised new land by the government. Forty-seven families had homes to go. The remaining 29 families had secured a High Court order which ordered the authorities concerned to build houses in 20 cents of land owned by the city corporation in Vazhayila. However, further work was delayed citing that the land is a prime property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp