Twelfth baby at Ammathottil named Tejaswini

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The child received at Ammathottil on Wednesday at 2.45am is named after the daughter of popular violinist Balabhaskar, Tejaswini Bala. According to the officials of Ammathottil, the child was named so as she was brought to Ammathottil a year after a car accident.

The boy received at Ammathottil last year on the day of Balabhaskar’s death was named after him.

Balabhaskar’s daughter passed away five days before his death. Tejaswini is the 12th child received at Hitech-Ammathottil after its inauguration.

The monitor kept at the office of child adoption centre displayed the message of receiving the baby and recorded her weight 2.50-kilograms.The baby is in good health, said Deepak S P, general secretary of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.