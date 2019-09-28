Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

#BottlesUpChallenge to make schools free of plastic bottles

As part of the campaign, more than 1,000 steel water bottles have already been distributed in different schools across the state.

Volunteers of The Gulmohar Foundation with students

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of reducing the use of plastic bottles in schools, city-based youth-led ‘The Gulmohar Foundation’, which addresses societal issues, has come up with the #BottlesUpChallenge to make schools across the state free of plastic bottles.The idea was conceptualised last year on World Environment Day.

“Through this campaign, we are creating awareness about the pollution caused due to the useof plastic, among school children. We are also donating steel water bottles to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Afzal Mohammed, co-founder, The Gulmohar Foundation.

The #BottlesUpChallenge has already been completed in 10 schools across the state, among which seven have been made completely plastic-free.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Vakkom Maruthanvilakom UP School became the first plastic bottle-free school. About 52 steel water bottles were donated to the school.

“Our volunteers also take awareness classes to reduce plastic pollution,” said Afzal. There are 550 volunteers spread across the state to conduct this campaign and identify the schools in each district, he said.

A‘Happy Fridge’ to feed the poor will be installed in the city next month.

