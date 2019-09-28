Chilling reality of child abuse

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirteen-year-old Malavika (name changed) from the capital district was sexually abused for two years by her father, brother-in-law, uncle and a neighbour. The incident came to light when Malavika and her younger sister declined going home after a get-together at a relative’s place. When questioned, they revealed the truth,” said Mereena Emmanuel, Thiruvanathapuram Childline coordinator.

Fourteen-year-old Amala’s (name changed) mentally instable mother lives with her fourth husband. The stepfather sexually abused Amala, her mother and sister. A few neighbours reported the incident to Childline.

As per a study conducted by Childline with data based on the physical and sexual abuse cases reported at Childline and the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) in Thiruvananthapuram from March 2018 to April 2019, children aged between 11 to 15 are prone to both physical and sexual abuse.

As per the SCRB, 400 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases were reported in the district in the same period. Among the 191 cases reported at Childline, 18 children were aged between 0 to 5, 42 children were aged between 6 to 12, 87 were between 13 to 15 and 48 in the 16 to 18 age group.

According to the statistics provided by Childline and SCRB, the children aged between 13-15 are highly vulnerable to sexual and physical abuse compared to other age categories. “Children in the 13 to 15 age group are more vulnerable to sexual abuse. Most are abused by their lovers,” said Mereena.

From April 2018 to March 2019, 311 (178 males, 133 females) interventions were at Thiruvanathapuram childline. The interventions were high among children aged between 11 to 15 (107). The interventions held among children aged between 0 to 5 amounted to 50, 6 to 10 amounted to 33 and 16 to18 amounted to 47.

Meanwhile, Thomas PD, director of Thiruvananthapuram Childline said: “Parents and teachers are equally responsible for the increasing physical and sexual abuse cases among children. Good parenting is important to put an end to the issue.”