Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp’s cloth bag units to tackle plastic menace prove a success

The cloth bag units set up by the city corporation has turned out to be a huge hit with various retailers in the city opting for the bags.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree women engaged in cloth-bag making

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cloth bag units set up by the city corporation has turned out to be a huge hit with various retailers in the city opting for the bags. More than 20,000 cloth bags have been sold within two months, ever since the corporation started selling them. One more unit will be operational in the city, according to the corporation.

“The response has been immense. Many retailers have started approaching us for cloth bags which are being sold at 50 per cent subsidised rates. And although no profit is gained, we are able to initiate a culture against plastic bags,” says Dr A Sasikumar, health officer, who also heads the project.
Other than retailers, educational institutions have also started buying the bags. Recently, Holy Angel’s School placed an order for 1,230 cloth-bags.

As many as three cloth bag making units were set up in the city.Corporation-trained Kudumbashree women make the bags at the units in Muttada, Vallakkadavu and Valiyavila.“One more cloth bag making unit was inaugurated recently at Ulloor. It will be operational soon,” said Dr Sasikumar. The project is implemented utilising the plan fund of the corporation.

“Our squad is involved in the seizure of plastic carry bags. Instead of imposing fines, violaters are given cloth bags,” he says.Cloth is procured from the Kerala State Textile Corporation at Rs 45 per metre. Three variants of the bag are sold at the units, based on their sizes. The price (wholesale) of the bags is fixed at Rs 9.5, Rs 12.50 and Rs 18.

“We also have the facility to screen-print on the bags which will be initiated once we receive bulk orders,” he says.

“Daily, each person creates at least 50 bags. Ever since we became operational, we have made over 15,000 bags,” saidDeepa V V, supervisor of the SPS stitching unit at Muttada.

Huge response
More than 20,000 cloth bags have been sold within two months,ever since the corporation
started selling the bags.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp