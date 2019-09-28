Corp’s cloth bag units to tackle plastic menace prove a success

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cloth bag units set up by the city corporation has turned out to be a huge hit with various retailers in the city opting for the bags. More than 20,000 cloth bags have been sold within two months, ever since the corporation started selling them. One more unit will be operational in the city, according to the corporation.

“The response has been immense. Many retailers have started approaching us for cloth bags which are being sold at 50 per cent subsidised rates. And although no profit is gained, we are able to initiate a culture against plastic bags,” says Dr A Sasikumar, health officer, who also heads the project.

Other than retailers, educational institutions have also started buying the bags. Recently, Holy Angel’s School placed an order for 1,230 cloth-bags.

As many as three cloth bag making units were set up in the city.Corporation-trained Kudumbashree women make the bags at the units in Muttada, Vallakkadavu and Valiyavila.“One more cloth bag making unit was inaugurated recently at Ulloor. It will be operational soon,” said Dr Sasikumar. The project is implemented utilising the plan fund of the corporation.

“Our squad is involved in the seizure of plastic carry bags. Instead of imposing fines, violaters are given cloth bags,” he says.Cloth is procured from the Kerala State Textile Corporation at Rs 45 per metre. Three variants of the bag are sold at the units, based on their sizes. The price (wholesale) of the bags is fixed at Rs 9.5, Rs 12.50 and Rs 18.

“We also have the facility to screen-print on the bags which will be initiated once we receive bulk orders,” he says.

“Daily, each person creates at least 50 bags. Ever since we became operational, we have made over 15,000 bags,” saidDeepa V V, supervisor of the SPS stitching unit at Muttada.

