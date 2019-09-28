Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kuttichal takes the pain to go beyond palliative care

Around 200 persons within the panchayat’s limits receive home care and they are occasionally taken out to picnic and movies

Palliative care beneficiaries during their visit to a mall to watch a movie

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kuttichal grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram has become a model for other local self-governments by offering good palliative care to its people. About 200 persons under the limits of the panchayat receive home care and they are occasionally taken out to picnic and movie. The project is implemented in association with the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in 2009.

“The project aims to help the patients lead a happy life, besides quality healthcare. Starting from a hassle-free registration, every effort is being taken to make the project patient-friendly,” says panchayat president G Manikandan.

Every year, the panchayat spends about `7-7.50 lakh for the project. The medical team comprising a doctor and nurse would visit the patients for a fixed number of days every month. It would range from one day to a maximum of 16 days, depending upon the patient’s health condition. Free medicines are provided to all.   
Since 2009, an average of 150-200 patients have been benefited from the project every year, said Dr Joy John, medical officer at the PHC. “The maximum number of patients require post-stroke care, old age-related diseases and cancer. There are youths too, some lying paralysed after accidents” said Dr Joy, who has been serving as the project’s doctor since 2011.    

The youngest of the beneficiaries is a 21-year-old boy lying paralysed after falling from a bridge. Almost half of the beneficiaries are women. About 10 residents in the tribal hamlets of Kottoor forests also receive home care.   

Secondary care
Physiotherapy sessions are conducted every week at the PHC. The one-hour-long session is offered by the secondary care team of the Vellanad block panchayat. The facility is open to all persons in need, not just palliative care registrants.     

Proposal for IP unit
The panchayat recently built a palliative care building on the PHC campus with the financial support of the alumni of the NIT, Kozhikode.

