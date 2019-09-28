LPSC plans array of events for students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘World Space Week’ celebrations, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) Valiyamala plans various outreach programmes for the public and students with attractive prizes. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “ The Moon: Gateway to the Stars”.

The public can participate in a cartoon competition on space exploration. The Journalism and Mass communication students can try their hand at an Interview on Video competition on the subject ‘ISRO: Investment for progress’, while the Arts and Science College students can compete in poster making on ‘The Moon: Gateway to the Stars’, essay writing in Malayalam and English on ‘Space Exploration: Necessity or Extravagance’ and photography with the theme ‘Sunrise or Sunset’. The entries are to be submitted by October 8. Copies of the entries for all the above competitions are requested to be mailed to wsw2019@lpsc.gov.in along with the name, address and phone number. The originals are to be posted to co-ordinator WSW2019, Library and Doc, LPSC, Valiyamala, Thiruvananthapuram.

A valedictory function is scheduled on October 11 where cash award and merit certificates will be distributed to the winners.

Writer Chetan Bhagat will be the chief guest of the function. In addition to the competition, a Sky Watch programme is also scheduled for the public on October 10 at the panchayat ground at Palode from 7 pm. A mini-exhibition and a quiz programme for the differently-abled students of NISH will also be a highlight of the celebrations.