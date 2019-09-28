Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, Red Button alert to aid public

Published: 28th September 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘Red Button’ crime alert system installed at KazhakkootamBP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two ‘Red Button’ crime alert systems installed near Kazhakkootam junction and Neyyattinkara, under the aegis of the city corporation and police authorities, will soon start assisting the public. According to corporation officials, the two machines are currently functioning on a trial basis. Official inauguration of the machines may get delayed due to the upcoming Vattiyoorkavu bypolls.

“The machines can be used for reporting crime and receiving police assistance,” said a corporation official. Upon pressing a red button on the system, the person will be connected to the nearby police station. Police officials will also be able to view the person and the surroundings through a surveillance camera located atop the system. The camera will help the police locate danger and act on the issue immediately,” said the corporation official. Additionally, the red button machines can also read biometrics such as fingerprints.  

Based on public response, the corporation and police authorities will introduce more systems at major junctions in the city. According to a police source, more crime detecting machines will come up in Thampanoor, East Fort, near General Hospital, Government Women’s College, Cotton Hill GHSS, Holy Angels Convent HSS and Medical College, Ulloor.

“Cases such as molestation and eve-teasing can be reported through the system. The identity of the person will be recorded by the police, but will remain anonymous to the public,” said the police source. Mayor V K Prasant said: “Women will be connected to the pink police.” According to the Mayor, no cost was incurred by the corporation in setting up the machines as they were sponsored by a private company.

