Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SFI puts up a good show in college union polls

In Pathanamthitta district, they won all the three college unions, while in Alappuzha district, they won 12 out of 13.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Students Federation of India (SFI) has registered a stellar victory in the Kerala University college union elections by winning 59 out of 66 colleges. In the Thiruvananthapuram district, SFI bagged union in 31 out of 34 colleges, whereas in Kollam 13 college unions out of 16 stood in favour of the left student outfit.

In Pathanamthitta district, they won all the three college unions, while in Alappuzha district, they won 12 out of 13.KSU won three unions in Thiruvananthapuram district, two in Kollam and one in Alappuzha. In Pathanamthitta they drew blank. The college unions won by KSU in Thiruvananthapuram were Iqbal College, Peringammala; A J College, Thonnakkal and MGM College, Kaniyapuram. In Kollam district, KSU won unions in SG College, Kottarakkara and D B College, Sasthamcotta. The lone college union they won in Alappuzha was St Michael’s College, Cherthala.

Clean sweep in University College too
Red remained the warmest colour in the University College, Thiruvananthapuram, as SFI bagged all the seats with a healthy majority. Jobin Jose became the chairman bagging 2,219 votes while his opponent Boban P M from KSU could garner only 416 votes. Arya Chandran G was elected the vice-chairperson with a majority of 1,552 votes. Akbarsha V S became the general secretary with a majority of 1,723. Apart from KSU, CPI’s student wing AISF had also fielded candidates for the post of PG representative and University Union councillor. The University College election was keenly being watched as KSU set up their unit in the college, which was hitherto known as a red bastion, after a long gap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SFI
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp