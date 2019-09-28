SFI puts up a good show in college union polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Students Federation of India (SFI) has registered a stellar victory in the Kerala University college union elections by winning 59 out of 66 colleges. In the Thiruvananthapuram district, SFI bagged union in 31 out of 34 colleges, whereas in Kollam 13 college unions out of 16 stood in favour of the left student outfit.

In Pathanamthitta district, they won all the three college unions, while in Alappuzha district, they won 12 out of 13.KSU won three unions in Thiruvananthapuram district, two in Kollam and one in Alappuzha. In Pathanamthitta they drew blank. The college unions won by KSU in Thiruvananthapuram were Iqbal College, Peringammala; A J College, Thonnakkal and MGM College, Kaniyapuram. In Kollam district, KSU won unions in SG College, Kottarakkara and D B College, Sasthamcotta. The lone college union they won in Alappuzha was St Michael’s College, Cherthala.

Clean sweep in University College too

Red remained the warmest colour in the University College, Thiruvananthapuram, as SFI bagged all the seats with a healthy majority. Jobin Jose became the chairman bagging 2,219 votes while his opponent Boban P M from KSU could garner only 416 votes. Arya Chandran G was elected the vice-chairperson with a majority of 1,552 votes. Akbarsha V S became the general secretary with a majority of 1,723. Apart from KSU, CPI’s student wing AISF had also fielded candidates for the post of PG representative and University Union councillor. The University College election was keenly being watched as KSU set up their unit in the college, which was hitherto known as a red bastion, after a long gap.