Sri Mulam Club to honour Dronacharya Award Winner 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud, will honour U Vimal Kumar, Dronacharya Award Winner 2019, on Saturday at 5.30pm. As part of the event, the club has invited sports celebrities of 1980s and 1990s from athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, swimming. Some of them include Renjith Maheswari, M D Valsamma, Mathew Varghese, Johnson, S K Nair, Balachandran, Rajmohan Pillai.

A large number of badminton players who had played with Vimal Kumar will also attend the function For more details, contact 9447162476.