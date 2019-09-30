Bus terminal project lying dormant

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuting continues to be a major issue for the employees of Technopark and residents with the Kazhakoottam bus terminal project remaining on paper.

Though the foundation stone for the project was laid three years ago by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the project, entrusted with the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA), failed to take off.

With the terminal remaining a distant dream, the public is forced to rely on autorickshaws and taxis which often charge exorbitant fares. As much as 1.83 acres of land has already been acquired for the terminal.

According to Ajay S Kumar, a techie, employees of Technopark are the worst hit as they often have to travel to railway stations. “Many have to spend almost an hour travelling to Thampanoor to board trains and long-distance buses. Commuting takes a lot of time and this adds to their woes, considering that they work for long hours,” said Ajay.

Janu Narayan, a TCS employee from Vellayambalam, relies on Volvo bus services to Kazhakoottam. But, these services are available only at 7:30am and 9am. “I take the bus daily to reach my office. If I miss these two services, I have to rely on taxi as there is no bus service after this. I return home by bus at 7 pm, but due to tight office hours, it doesn’t happen often. A bus terminal is the need of the hour,” she said. Auto drivers take advantage of the situation, fleecing the passengers.

According to TRIDA chairman C Jayan Babu, the project is getting delayed due to lack of clarity in

revenue records of the acquired land.“A stream passes through the land and the flyover work too makes it difficult to construct the bus terminal. Hence, a new suggestion has been mooted before the Technopark authorities, after which the project will be implemented,” he said.