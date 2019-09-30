Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lessons in magic, art for differently abled

The project jointly implemented by the corporation, Kerala Social Security Mission and Magic Planet  plans to provide a source of livelihood to the differently-abled and bring them into the mainstream

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifty differently-abled individuals will be trained in magic and art as part of a pet project of the city corporation. The participants are currently undergoing an initial assessment to ascertain their IQ, EQ, hearing and mental and physical development.

They will also be trained in cinema, theatre, dance, clay modelling, painting and music.

“We have seen how magic transforms the differently-abled. Even brain development is possible. We saw how the magic aided in the development of these children. That’s why we thought of implementing this,” says K Sreekumar, chairman,  health standing committee.

The individuals will be trained in the ‘Different Art Centre at Magic Planet. “At least three hours are needed to assess each kid. The focus is on assessing the level of their brain development. This initial assessment will help us ascertain the level of improvement after getting trained,” said magician Gopinath Muthukad.

“Children above the age of 14 are roped in for the programme and presently no upper age limit is set. In the first phase, as many as 100 children will be enlisted and the training will begin from October 1,” he added.The remaining 50 will be selected later. By November 1, these children will perform on stage.

