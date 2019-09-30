Magicians attempting a historical feat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of young magicians will attempt to script history on October 1. These differently-abled artists, who have completed 1,000 stages, will perform magic for an hour and thereby attempt to create history and enter the India Book of Records.

The students who will perform include Vishnu, Rahul PR, Rahul R, Shilpa, Saranya Satheesh and Sreelakshmy.They are the ambassadors of the Anuyathra Scheme of Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) and are also the performing magicians at the Magic Planet.

“Art has been used in varied ways across the world as a means of developing the faculties in differently-abled children. But it is for the first time that magic is used. The students have performed on 1,000 stages and they haven’t made a single mistake. If they perform non-stop for an hour, it will be a record for us,” said magician Gopinath Muthukad.

In 2017, 23 differently-abled students were given free training in magic under the Anuyathra scheme of the KSSM. The six students who will attempt the record were part of this project.

“The attempt is to use magic as a tool to empower the children and bring them into the mainstream. We have seen first hand how magic changes them. The cheering of the crowd and the kind of response from the public empowers them. It was an attempt at inclusivity and bringing them into the mainstream,” says a KSSM official.

The record attempt will begin at Magic Planet in KINFRA Film and Video Park, Kazhakoottam at 10am.