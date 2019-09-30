Multi-event campaign against single-use plastic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the country set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws from October 2, the city-based Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), along with various like-minded organisations, will roll out a multi-event campaign to put an end to the growing menace of single-use plastics.

As part of the campaign for a plastic-free India, organisations and institutions would come together at Manaveeyam Veedhi at Vellayambalam on October 2 to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards making the country free from single-use plastics (SUPs). The multi-event campaign aims at making the people aware of the nature, extent and threats of SUPs.

“The campaign, which kicks off on October 2, would pave the way for stronger discussions with all stakeholders and the scientific community to help the government frame effective policies towards the management of SUPs,” said C Suresh Kumar, general secretary, CISSA.

Organisations that have joined hands with CISSA in organising the campaign include, RCE Thiruvananthapuram; Nehru Yuvak Kendra Sanghathan, National Service Scheme; World Wildlife Fund; Thanal; Friends of Marine Life; Sree Chithra Tirunal College of Engineering; SUSTera; and more.