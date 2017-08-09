VIJAYAWADA: Australian Consul General Sean Kelly said that industrialists from Australia are evincing interest to invest in mines, roads transportation and education sectors in the state. He also said that they are soon going to set up either a uiversity or a centre for excellence in Andhra Pradesh.Kelly, along with a delegation from Queensland as well as Western Australia, including Sandra Diethelm, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday and said that they have been working on a Geological Survey Assistance System that will enable high-quality geological mapping of Andhra Pradesh. The MoU for the project will be exchanged soon, Kelly said. He also assured to extend technical support for setting up ATMs in remote villages in the state.



Kelly also proposed a project to improve road traffic management. He explained that the investment for this project will be minimum for the AP government as the system will work on the basis of revenue sharing from funds collected from violators.Kelly informed the CM about the Australia Business Week in India, for which the Deputy Premier of Western Australia will be visiting the country. Stating that the event will be held at the end of this month, he requested the CM to set aside time to meet the Deputy Premier of Western Australia in Vijayawada.