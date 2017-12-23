VIJAYAWADA: Tagore library in Vijayawada is a storehouse of knowledge, stacked with books on Telugu and English literature. However, only a handful of members avail books from the library. Officials cite that the lack of a digital record, where availability of books can be uploaded, is yet to be approved by the State government.

Finding out the availability of your desired book is a herculean task. One needs to have ample time in hand to search the book. Currently, the reader or the librarian has to search the book from the racks based on its genre and title. If there is a digital record, it would take less than a minute to know whether it is available or not. Due to lack of a digital list, a majority of the readers are not taking the books.

Jhansi Rani, in-charge of Tagore Library said, “We approached the higher officials to sanction us the required equipment to maintain the digital list. But they are delaying it. We feel bad when a reader asks for a book and we can’t locate it. Had we had a digital list, we this library will get many more readers.”