VIJAYAWADA: With less than 10 days left for the superannuation of Director General of Police (DGP) N Sambasiva Rao, the suspense over picking up his successor continues as the state Cabinet still awaits the Governor’s nod for its ordinance that facilitates the state government to choose officer of its choice for the top post.

As Governor ESL Narasimhan is busy with the arrangements for President Ramnath Kovind’s visit to Hyderabad as part of the Southern Sojourn from December 24, sources in Raj Bhavan say that he might take some more time to study the ordinance that seeks to amend the AP Police Act before arriving at his decision.

Following UPSC’s rejection of the list of senior IPS officers sent by the state government twice objecting to the inclusion of the names of the incumbent DGP as well as two other officers, the state government decided to appoint candidate of its choice for the top cop’s post. The commission raised objection to the inclusion of incumbent DGP Sambasiva Rao and two other IPS officers in the list citing the fact that they have less than two years left for their retirement.

After appointing Sambasiva Rao as regular DGP through an order, the state cabinet met last week and decided to issue an ordinance to amend the existing law in order to sidestep the UPSC for the appointment of state police chief. It argues that it is the prerogative of the state government to appoint an officer of its choice as the DGP.

Though the ordinance is pending with the Governor, Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa maintained that as the Cabinet approved the decision to pick up DGP of its own, the government can go ahead with selection process pending enactment of law by the AP Legislature.“As the present DGP is set to retire on December 31, we have issued the ordinance so that the appointment of the next police chief will proceed smoothly,” he told TNIE.

Though Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly informed his Cabinet colleagues that Sambasiva Rao is not keen to continue, his successor’s name is wrapped in secrecy. As per the seniority list, the potential candidates for the coveted post include VSK Kaumudi, RP Thakur, Gautam Sawang and Vinay Ranjan Ray among other.