VIJAYAWADA: Finding a public toilet near you is quite a challenge in modern cities and given India’s densely populated and poorly planned urban areas, the task only gets tougher. To end your “toilet” woes, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a technical solution to map all the public and community toilets.

Yes, you heard it right. With the help of Google, people can locate all the public toilets arranged by VMC in their vicinity. All they need to do is to search ‘toilet’ or ‘public toilet’ in Google map which would help them navigate to the nearest public toilet.

Aimed at making Vijayawada a cleaner city and curbing public urination, the civic body came up with the initiative of mapping all toilets, thereby making residents aware of the facility.

“The facility is so far available in metropolitain cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. For the first time in AP, we have mapped all the toilets. Users can also let us know what they feel about the new facility,” said VMC commissioner J Nivas.

Keeping into consideration cleanliness and open defecation, the two aspects where Vijayawada fared poorly and ranked 19th in Swachh Survekshan survey 2017, the civic body took stock of the situation and initiated a special drive by sending special teams across the city to curb the menace of public urination.

According to VMC officials, as many as 100 open urination spots in the city are being strictly monitored. The teams would impose fines on those found violating the rules under the Public Health Act. A mobile vehicle is plying on city roads and imposing fines against citizens found urinating in public places. “So far, 272 persons have been fined and many have been warned for urinating and defecating at public places,” explained the commissioner.

He also said they are replacing all old toilets with modular toilets which costs `90,000. “This time we are confident that the city will stand first. We have worked on improving facilities and cleanliness,” said Nivas.