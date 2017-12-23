VIJAYAWADA: The first class judicial magistrate, Jaggaiahpet, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) to circle inspector Lachu Naik, sub-inspector Priyakumar and constable Haribabu for not appearing for three consecutive court hearings. The judge passed an order to this effect on Friday while dealing with a contempt case.

The three policemen were accused of abusing their official position by assaulting and taking citizen Nukala Sambasiva Rao into illegal custody. Circle inspector Lachu Naik allegedly colluded with the rivals of Sambasiva Rao and threatened to frame him.

Based on a complaint from Rao’s family, the judge summoned the three police officials. “Despite being slapped with three notices, the policemen did not appear before the judge. Issuing NBW, the judge directed Nandigama deputy superintendent of police to submit an explanation for the absence of the three police officials defying summons,” according to official sources. Denying allegations of highhandedness, Naik said that Sambasiva Rao was a rowdy-sheeter and had been taken into custody in connection with a murder case investigation.