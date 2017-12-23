VIJAYAWADA: YSRC party parliamentary members met Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday and requested him to take steps to complete the Polavaram project by 2019, the deadline of the multi-crore project.The YSRC members also urged Gadkari, who also holds the portfolios of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, to stop the Centre’s plan to privatise Dredging Corporation India, Vizag.

The YSRC delegation was led by parliamentary party president Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. After the meeting, Makapati said the Polavaram project was declared a national project and it was mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. So it is the duty of the Centre to make sure that the project is completed on time.

Ongole MP Y V Subba Reddy alleged irregularities in the construction of the Polavaram project, which is being taken up by the State government.

“We urged the Union Minister to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of corruption in the Polavaram project. The Centre should take up the construction on its own as it is a national project,” he said.

The YSRC leader alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has no intention to complete the Polavaram project on time.

The YSRC leader opined said they understood that it is not going to be completed by 2019. “In all, 30 lakh cubic metres concrete work needs to be done. So far, only 4 lakh cubic metres of concrete works were completed. I is clear that the State government will take more time to complete the remaining 26 lakh cubic metres of concrete work,” Subba Reddy said.

He said the YSRCP MPs would exert pressure on the Centre for getting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.Blaming Naidu for not getting the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC leaders pointed out that the TDP government did nothing to the people of the State in last four years.