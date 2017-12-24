VIJAYAWADA: The State Legislature and High Court, to come up at the proposed Government Administrative Complex (GAC) in Amaravati, are expected to be constructed by the first half of 2020 and not by 2019 as planned earlier. Highly-placed sources told TNIE that construction activity will begin at the earliest since the State government has formally finalised the design, prepared by the London-based Foster + Partners, for the State Legislature recently.

A lot of ground work has to be done for the construction of the buildings before the next elections, expected by the end of next year, if they are advanced. The sources said the government was planning to complete the construction of the Secretariat, including offices of HoDs, by the end of March 2019. “But State Legislature and High Court are different. It has been decided to take more time for them because the government wants them to be our iconic buildings,” a senior official in the CRDA, said.

The State Cabinet, which met recently, had approved a tower-shaped design for the Legislature and the same along with the other designs was put in the public domain for feedback. As a majority of the people gave the thumbs up for the tower-shaped design, the government zeroed in on it and is now awaiting structural designs for the same from Foster + Partners.

As the process of getting the final structural designs is expected to take at least two more months, officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will have to wait till then for inviting tenders.

When contacted by TNIE, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, said they were expecting the structural designs from the Foster + Partners within two months.

“Later, we will call for tenders and hope to complete the construction of the Legislature and High Court within two years after commencement of works,” he said.However, another official, who did not want his name to be quoted, said that the delay in finalisation of designs had led to delay in construction works. “Initially, the government planned to complete the GAC before going to elections. But, it preferred to consume time in the name of picking suitable designs, may be because, it has to mobilise financial resources for starting the construction activity,” the official said.