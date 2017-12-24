VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending wish of the people of Ramavarappadu is set to turn into reality with the Water Resources department deciding to call for tenders to build a bridge across Ryves Canal. The two-lane bridge, according to the officials, will be ready in a year’s time.The in-charge Superintending Engineer (SE) of Vijayawada circle of the Water Resources department J Ramesh Babu told mediapersons on Saturday that tenders will be invited in January, 2018. “Recently, the government has also given administrative sanction of Rs 6 crore for the bridge as per the 2017-18 estimates.

The works will begin soon after the contractor is finalised,” he added. For the record, the residents of Ramavarappadu have been requesting for the bridge for over a decade. They had even deposited Rs 25 lakh public grant with the government treasury long time ago. However, the works never took off for various reasons. It may also be noted that Water Resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, replying to a question in the recent assembly session, stated that delay in launching works was due to the Inland Waterways Management project.

“Work will begin shortly,” he said replying to TDP legislator Bode Prasad’s query. With ruling party MLAs wanting the construction of the bridge, the water resources department has decided to expedite the process. “The bridge will be in parallel to the existing three-feet-long bridge. It will improve connectivity to Ramavarappadu railway station as well,” the official added.