VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the need for introducing Information Technology (IT) as a subject at degree level.The tech savvy CM said that IT should be a part of core subjects. Addressing the State Investment Promotion Board at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday, he was of the opinion that government policies should be in tune with the changing times to achieve progress.Accenture and other companies are evincing interest in making large investments in India in the coming 15 years, he said and added the focus is shifting to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robot technology.

AP, too, has been focusing on IT and Internet of Things (IoT). Recently, many events were organised in the State to discuss and promote Fintech, Agri-tech and Education. “Though we are stressing on the need for government departments to organise such events every month in coordination with other agencies, it is not happening,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said that a large number of companies from the electronic industry are keen to invest in the State. “We are hopeful of getting many MoUs signed during the upcoming Partnership Summit,’’ he said.An MoU has already been signed with Google X, while software company Zoho will set up shop in Tirupati in January. Franklin Templeton, a global investment firm, is keen to partner with AP to develop a centre in Visakhapatnam. Another company, Electronics Flextronics is ready to invest in AP.

President’s visit

While reviewing the preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind’s proposed visit to the Real Time Governance Centre on December 27, the CM directed the officials to hold a demo of various functions of the centre for the benefit of the visiting VIP by holding a video conference with households, panchayat offices, anganwadis, primary health centres and an e-court.As part of the visit, the President will first inaugurate Indian Economic Association summit at Nagarjuna University at 10:30 am. Later, he will reach IGC to inaugurate AP Fiber Grid, and then observe a virtual review of Polavaram and progress of construction at Amaravati.