VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to a Dalit woman getting stripped and beaten in Jerripothula Palem under Pendurthi police limits in Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has demanded an explanation from the State government on behalf of the people. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday tweeted that he was deeply disturbed by the incident and observed that lack of stringent action by police and government against the perpetrators of the crime would send wrong message to the public.

Stating he is not inciting emotions as he had seen the repercussions of Karamchedu and Chunduru incidents, he said as the issue is extremely sensitive in nature, any kind of statement without aforethought would create deep fissures in the harmonious coexistence of communities. He urged the government to do justice to the victim. He observed that in such incidents, atrocities were done by a few individuals on one helpless victim or a group and it will get a caste colour though the rest of the community has nothing to do with it.

“Crimes done by individuals on others will eventually be portrayed as community clashes. Apart from the government and authorities, community leaders of that particular caste that the attackers belong to should also address the issue and condemn it in public,” he said and at the same time urged media to maintain restraint instead of sensationalising the issue. “If the individual rights guaranteed the by Constitution are being violated by any individual or group, it shouldn’t be tolerated and if the authorities want to do the spectator job in such situations, then people will take law into their own hands,” he cautioned and asked the Commissioner of Police and Collector of Visakhapatnam to stand by the helpless woman for ensuring speedy justice.

He tweeted that he will be sending members of Jana Sena team from Visakhapatnam to meet the victim and understand what exactly happened and to pursue the issue with the local authorities for much-needed justice. He said NRI women who hail from different communities from Europe and US had sent him a plethora of messages in support of the helpless woman.Pawan Kalyan advised both ruling TD-BJP and opposition YSRCP to come together and find a way to discuss and debate to avert such incidents in future instead of indulging in mud-slinging.

Legal hurdles mar Jana Sena office plans

Vijayawada : While TDP and YSRC are in a hurry to built their state party offices, the Jena Sena Party is facing legal issues over setting up it’s office. After land issues of the proposed Jana Sena office at Chinakakani in Guntur, the party leaders are searching a suitable site in Tadepalli and Nagarajuna University areas for setting up party state office. Jena Sena intends to have its state office near the TDP and YCP offices. Jana Sena also plans to send legal experts to Guntur to solve the issues. The party wants to cancel the agreement if legal issues still persists.