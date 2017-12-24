VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada cops on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old notorious house-breaking offender who commits crimes pretending to be a cable TV mechanic. Central Crime Station (CCS) police nabbed the accused offender Bhanavath Babu Naik (21) from Shiva Temple Street in One-Town area and produced him before the media.

Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner police (L&O I) Gajarao Bhupal said Babu Naik belongs to Yanamalakuduru and was involved in 17 crime cases across various police limits in the city. CCS police lifted Naik when his behaviour was found to be suspicious in the temple and expensive gold rings and chains were seen on his body. Cops found he was involved in several offences and Naik admitted to his crime.

“Naik selected few houses and approached them in guise of a cable TV operator. He would then claim he is there to work on the cable connection and starts conversation about their jewellery. He later disappears from the place with valuables,” the DCP said. Naik also offers change for Rs 2,000 currency and flees with it. “He has seven cases in Patamata, four in Machavaram, two in Satyanarayanapuram, two in Penamaluru, one in Unguturu and another in Gannavaram police limits,” said the DCP.