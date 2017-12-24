VIJAYAWADA: IndiGo Airlines announced their new services from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The services on the new routes will commence from 2 March, 2018. The lowest fare for one-way trip to Chennai is Rs 999. The airline will operate two flights a day from Bengaluru-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Bengaluru, one from Chennai-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Chennai and three flights on Hyderabad route.

Sanjay, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said, "Following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote regional connectivity through UDAN, IndiGo is announcing the addition of brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to its 149 aircraft strong fleet and will offer connectivity to tier-II and tier-III cities."

"By December 2019, IndiGo with its fleet of brand new 21 ATRs, would have connected about 15 tier-II and tier-III new cities to its network, thereby giving a big boost to regional connectivity," he added. IndiGo has placed an order for 50 ATR aircraft. The airline is expecting to add 7 ATR flights by March.