VIJAYAWADA: The recent student suicides have once again put the spotlight on junior colleges, in particular corporate colleges. The Chakrapani Committee, which was formed to frame guidelines to curb student suicides, had recommended the setting up of a monitoring committee in each college and a district-level ethical committee as well to keep tabs on institutions. The monitoring committee in each college is supposed to hold a meeting once a month with the students so as to solve their problems if any. It is also supposed to meet the ethical committee to apprise it of the developments in the college. However, Secretary of Junior Lecturers’ Association told Express that very few private colleges have set up such a committee.

Government colleges have set up committees but according to him, they are not active at all. “The committees were formed, but they are not functioning at all. Colleges are still going by their own rules and implementing their own schedules. Students have no hope of any change,” said Ravi.The Chakrapani panel had recommended 18 steps, with the prominent being the constitution of the panels. Subsequently, the Intermediate Board had issued the 18 guidelines.

Apart from forming the committees, the State has restricted teaching hours and declared Sunday a holiday for all junior colleges. But, a majority of the private junior colleges are flouting the rules. Students are forced to attend classes from 7 am to 8 pm. At the same time, students staying in hostels are forced to study up to 18 hours a day, including class hours.

Speaking to Express, Spandana (name changed), a student of a private junior college, said, “We are supposed to reach the college by 6.45 am and from then onwards, we have continuous classes which end at 8 pm. Even on Sundays, we are made to take exams. On Sundays, they shift us to schools and conduct exams to avoid attention of student organisations.”