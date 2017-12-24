VIJAYAWADA: From this year, there will be no New Year Celebrations and festive atmosphere on January 1 in all major temples and endowments-operated temples across the state. From this year, there will be no New Year Celebrations and festive atmosphere on January 1 in all major temples and endowments-operated temples across the state. The decision was taken by the Endowments department of Andhra Pradesh.In this regard, the AP Endowments department issued a notification barring New Year celebrations on January 1. Further, the secretary of the Endowments department asked the temples not to celebrate January 1 as New Year as it is against Hindu religious practices.

In the letter, officials said the New Year bash at Hindu temples is not appropriate and people are forgetting the Telugu tradition. “Even after 70 years of independence, our people are still following traditions of British. Ugadi, the Telugu New Year that is celebrated in Chaitra Maasam of the Telugu almanac, is in accordance with the Hindu tradition. Celebrations at temples on January 1 with the donations made by the devotees is not correct,” reads the letter.

Also, Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust (HDPT) appealed revellers not to take up New Year bash in Hindu temples on the English New Year on January 1. Secretary of the trust Dr Chilakapati Vijaya Raghavacharyulu wrote a letter to the executive officers, assistant commissioners, and regional joint directors to follow directions of the commissioner, Endowments department. “Our people are celebrating New Year based on the Gregorian calendar, which is a foreign tradition. Telugu New Year ‘Ugadi’ in ‘Chaitra Masam’ is the actual one as per Hindu tradition. Greeting and holding celebrations on January 1 is not in line with the Indian vedic system,” Chilakapati Vijaya Raghavacharyulu requested people not to celebrate New Year on January 1.

When TNIE contacted, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Executive Officer (EO) A Surya Kumari said they had only put up a welcome banner last year and this time the management has been directed clearly not to spend money on floral decorations and welcome banners for the day. She further said there are no special arrangements on that particular day atop Indrakeeladri.