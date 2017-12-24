VIJAYAWADA: The Old and New Housing Board (HB) Colony, the first housing society constructed by AP Housing Corporation (after its formation in 1979) in Vijayawada, is in a state of neglect with many public parks in its vicinity being trespassed by private parties. The colony has over 10 parks, which are being maintained by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), and 20 other open spaces. All these 20 open spaces are being used as playgrounds and common use. Pathetically, not more than four parks in the colony are being maintained properly while many others have turned into a den of hooligans. With no proper maintenance and greenery, residents are unable to enjoy the evenings with family members.

“The parks have failed to serve the basic utility of providing lung space to residents. Public parks are the lungs of the locality, where residents come and refresh their tired and fatigued minds. But in our colony, parks are being neglected. The residents of nearby basti are using the area,” said P Charan, a resident.HB Colony residents further complained that parks are slowly turning into garbage dumping points with workers dumping the waste produced from storm water drainage works.

“With no proper lighting and security in those parks, most of them are being occupied by anti-social elements. If no immediate action is taken, the parks will turn into a gambling den and a cause of nuisance for the residents,” another resident Bharathi complained.Also, the colony is battling with problems like poor maintenance of streetlights, stray dog menace, dirty roads and unaddressed sanitation woes despite several complaints to the civic body. “We have taken the issue to the notice of corporator and MLA, but none of our grievances was addressed,” another resident expressed his grief.

In addition to that, the residents also fear stray dogs. Many dog bite cases were registered in the recent times in the colony.“About 10 parks across the city were identified to improve them on the lines model parks which will have a walking track, playing instruments for kids and community hall for senior citizens. Two parks from the colony will be developed,” said assistant director of Horticulture Pradeep Kumar.

Crying for attention

Miscreants gathering in those parks are involved in illegal activities like gambling and consuming alcohol

With garbage being dumped, parks become the favorite halting place for stray cattle and dogs

Not only drainage, improper sanitation and garbage disposal also reveal the negative side of the colony

Lakhs and crores of money were spent in developing the parks, but all is going waste because of lack of maintenance and security measures

Responding to the news item published in these columns on December 17, on the problems being faced by residents of Mythri Nagar and Gunadala, VMC officials prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for road widening works to main and arterial roads in the colony. The officials further said strict action would be initiated against drivers and vehicles for the illegal parking on Gunadala who are occupying the roads. “The road widening works will begin in a few days after the proposal got its nod from higher officials. Many complained about illegal vehicle parking. Teams will be sent to take action against them,” a VMC official said.