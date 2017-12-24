VIJAYAWADA: The rose and horticulture show took off on a grand note on Saturday as residents of Vijayawada flocked in droves to see the numerous flowers and plants exhibited at the show.

This event has been organised with a mission – to tell denizens to follow environment-friendly practices in their homes and offices.

The Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh, in association with Harita Priya Plant Lovers Society and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, organised the 36th National Rose Show at Swaraj Maidan.

Potted flower plants, cactus, fruit and vegetable plants, bonsai plants, miniature gardens, cut flowers and medicinal plants were showcased during the mega event. Over 120 stalls were set up for the rose show where a wide variety of roses were put on display. Roses from Kadiyam, Bengaluru and other places were on display at the flower show.

A large variety of roses, including some breathtaking varieties with pretty shades, are being displayed during the three-day event. The event is an eye feast for nature lovers, as majority of them are spending time with the organisers and indulging in learning new techniques of rose plantation.Apart from the wide variety of roses, there is a huge collection of ornamentals, succulents, fruit plants, bonsai and many more which are leaving the visitors spellbound. The expo is also catering to the garden needs of the people and has on tools, fertiliser and many other things to set up and maintain a garden.

S Prameela, a 19-year-old student of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala said that she adores roses and always faced difficulty in rose plantation methods. She added, “Rose is my favourite flower and I love to plant my own but somehow each time I end in failure with the grafting methods. But now, I learnt the techniques and plantation methods to bring up a full bloom and experiment with colour combinations. I am excited to try those.” Although this expo is aimed at showcasing various varieties of plants, it is also housing start-ups like Planteriors and Smart watering system from Parna Technologies. If one wants to gift plants to their friends through courier, then they can approach Hyderabad-based Planteriors, which delivers plants with a precise gift box. The plants can be customised accordingly, based on personal likings.

Similarly, smart watering system, is attracting crowds where, one can water their plants just by holding a smartphone. Through a personalised app, they can water the plants, check the nutrient levels, temperature and much more. The entire automated set up of six plants start from Rs 6,000.Likewise, the expo is also housing landscape designing companies, where one can avail the services and design the garden.

The plants displayed here have come from the best nurseries of various states including West Bengal and Karnataka. The organisers say that for growing roses, it is best to go with charcoal substratum, rather that regular soil. Use of charcoal will help the rose plants absorb more nutrients and calcium components for a fresh bloom and good health. The event also marked various competitions for the visitors like drawing, flower rangoli, and vegetable carving, among others. Competitions like potted flower plants, cactus and succulents, fruits and vegetable plants, bonsai plants, miniature garden, tray garden and cut flowers are having a good number of participants and the citizens are experiencing the ultimate fun in this rose show.

MORE IN STORE

