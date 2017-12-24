VIJAYAWADA: Two road accidents were reported in Krishna district on Saturday injuring six persons.

In the first incident, one speeding Hyundai Kreta hit the divider at Chandarlapadu highway near Nandigama around 4 pm. In the accident, four persons were injured and admitted to a local area hospital.

According to Nandigama police, the car was being driven at a high speed and it hit the divider and crashed. A crane was deployed to break the door to pull out the youth. “Suresh, a doctor, was driving the car. Luckily, no one died in the severe accident. All the four inside the car were in an inebriated state,” said Nandigama sub-inspector K Suresh Kumar.

A case under rash driving was registered against the doctor in Nandigama police station and the vehicle was compounded.In the second incident, two youths injured severely when they rammed a bike stationary lorry in Guntupalli village. The two injured were identified as Vamana Rao (28) and Chukkapalli Harish (27). They were on their way to Vijayawada from Ibrahimpatnam. On learning about the incident, police rushed the spot and admitted them to a private hospital in Gollapudi.