VIJAYAWADA: If a stranger knocks on your door claiming to be a plumber or an electrician or one from a government agency and offers to help you in case there is any need, do not be taken in by such overtures and let them in. He could be a member of the dreaded inter-state robber gang out to loot gullible people.

More than four inter-state gangs from Uttar Pradesh and other Northern states are on the prowl in the city. This chilling fact came to light on Sunday when the Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths arrested four burglars loitering near the railway station.

South Zone ACP Kanche Srinivasa Rao said the accused, Khaleed, 45, Saabir, 26, Sonu Nayeem, 24, and Wasim Akram, 24, are from Uttar Pradesh and came to Vijayawada a year ago. During their stay, they committed as many as 14 crimes in various police station limits in the city.

Explaining the modus operandi of the inter-state gangs, the ACP said the marauders would first conduct a recce in various colonies and select a houses where women were living alone. Pretending to be plumbers or mechanics or electricians working in the neighbourhood, they would start conversation with the house owners to gain their confidence before making their diabolical moves. Carried away by their claims, gullible people would let them in only to regret later. “By diverting the attention of their targets or by attacking them, the gang would disappear after looting valuables like gold ornaments and cash. In this manner, they committed 14 such crimes in the past one year. They are other members of the same gangs operating in the city,” said ACP Srinivasa Rao.

From the four arrested, police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth `12 lakh. Also, a manhunt was launched to nab the remaining members of the gang. Police urged people to be cautious while dealing with strangers. “Despite police vigil, these gangs are finding ingenious ways to rob people. Public should make sure of the credentials of the strangers before letting them in. If anyone finds suspicious men, they should dial helpline number (100) to alert police,” the ACP said.

Modus operandi

The marauders will first conduct a recce in various colonies and select houses where women are living alone

Pretending to be plumbers or mechanics or electricians working in the neighbour-hood, they will start conversation with the house owners to gain their confidence before making their diabolical moves

Carried away by their claims, gullible people will let them in only to regret later