VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will be conducting an exhibition showcasing the glory of Amaravati during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Vijayawada on December 27.

The objective is to explain efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government to make Amaravati a world-class city. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed the arrangements for the visit of the President with senior officials of CRDA, specifically asked the CRDA Principal Secretary and Commissioner to appraise the President of various development works being undertaken in Amaravati.

He wanted them to explain how it had already attracted the attention of global investors from various advanced countries like the UK, the USA, Japan, Singapore and Dubai and how the State government was making untiring efforts to transform it into one of the top 10 capital cities in the world. He reiterated that Amaravati should be the symbol of pride for all Telugu people. “It is going to be a true People’s Capital and I am determined to make it the happiest and most livable city in the world,” he said.

The exhibition will have various models of infrastructural facilities such as roads and buildings, Sakhamuru Park, Assembly, High Court and government buildings. At the same time, the concept of land pooling which enabled the government acquire more than 34,000 acres of land from farmers for the construction of capital city will be explained in detail.

The reason the Chief Minister wanted the land pooling to be explained is for highlighting the sacrifices of farmers of capital region. He pointed out that the prestigious Harvard University in the USA had taken up land pooling process of Amaravati as a case study. “It is a matter of privilege for us. During the deep dive workshop on Amaravati held recently, Junji Shibata, Urban Planning expert from Transport and Mobility, Tokyo, was also surprised at the way farmers of Amaravati had responded to a simple appeal from the government to support the land pooling effort, which would be a win-win situation,” he said.

CRDA principal secretary Ajay Jain and commissioner Ch Sridhar briefed the Chief Minister about the current status of the land pooling scheme.

