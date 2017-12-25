VIJAYAWADA: Churches in the city have been decked up for Christmas on Monday. Almost all churches wore a festive look and are ready for midnight prayers. St Peter’s and CSI’s St Paul churches at One Town, St Paul’s Cathedral, St Paul’s Basilica and Gunadala Mary Matha churches were illuminated.

The morning prayers will begin at 8 am on Monday and conclude at 10.30 pm. Churches across the city geared up for Christmas carols and special prayers for celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The markets were buzzing with brisk purchasing of special cakes (Christmas cakes), candles, Christmas trees etc. Shopping malls and other business establishments also exhibited colourful lighting, stars and different things to attract customers.

Gunadala Church has been a centre of attraction for visitors due to its old grandeur and craftsmanship.

A special mass would be held at this historic church for the happiness, joy, prosperity and peace for all on the earth. Christians would start converging at the church from Sunday midnight and the celebration would continue till the dawn.