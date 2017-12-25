VIJAYAWADA: State Environment and Forest Department Minister Siddha Raghavarao said Visakhapatanam Zoo, which was hit by cyclone Hudhud, will soon be developed as per international standards. He stated that the World Bank has granted Rs 36 crore of funds for the development of this zoo. The works will soon be started once all permissions are given, as the DPRs are ready.

The minister stated that Vizag zoo was recently visited by the representatives of Washington Zoo’s higher officials like zoo curator and care takers, who suggested few moderations and constructive ideas with which this zoo, which sees more than 10 lakh visitors per year, would acquire international acclaim. He said some new animals and birds from foreign countries are also being brought here to attract more visitors in the coming year.

Introduction of battery cars and wild safari are also in the plan. The internal ways, the bird cages and internal office buildings and hospitals which got damaged due to Hudhud will be remodelled now. It also discussed to establish marine aquarium and dolphin show in this zoo, for which 34 acres of land was made ready. He stated that cafeterias, shelters, toilets and RO water purification systems will also be made available in the zoo for visitors.

In the recent three-day workshop conducted in this zoo, the local representatives, NGOs and a few officials of the forest department also participated in discussing these issues. It was also stated that a mini zoo at Kondaveedu and a zoo park at Amaravathi will also be developed as per international standards.

