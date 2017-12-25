VIJAYAWADA: Green aesthetics is catching on in Vijayawada city as over 60 percent of the new constructions are being handled by professional designers.Apart from the new constructions, the office spaces in the city are also wearing a modern look with the help of planters and designing companies. Landscaping has more than just an aesthetic purpose, but plays an integral role in creating sustainable space.

For the gardening enthusiasts, who want to have plant collections, they can go with these landscaping and design their timeless gardens. There are multiple options to enjoy the greenery. One needn’t get disappointed if they live in apartments or small houses, the designers would make sure to include plant life in your homes.Designers are coming up with their creative trends with a mix of tradition and technology. The fastest growing Vijayawada city is also going with new trends in maintaining greenery with advanced landscape designs.

Increase in awareness

Landscape designers say the awareness and concern over maintaining gardens and potted plants is increasing. Right from wall gardens to hanging plantations, the city got every trend of landscaping.

“Today cities lack gardens and spaces to grow some plants. In order to fulfil those requirements, we design hanging baskets, outdoor planters, potted plants, rooftop gardens and many more depending on the requirements and possibilities. Planters and garden pots permit creativity and flexibility to the designs and landscaping. These days, people are coming forward and approaching a landscape artist instead of trying on their own,” said B Saritha, a landscaper from SNS Organic Gardener.

Hanging plants is the new trend across the country as it is suitable for those living in compact spaces and apartments. “Not only that having these plants in hanging basket can totally maximise the limited space in the garden, when displayed from a high place, these plants would have a natural flowing effect,” said Saritha.

Not a new trend

Vyjayanthi, a practising architect, says: “Landscaping is not a new trend, but in cities like Vijayawada, it is something new and happy to see people going through modern cuts and styling their gardens. As the city is growing, the trends are also growing.”One can have their desired landscape garden at a very affordable price. The cost of plant starts from `70 for both indoor and outdoor plantations. Similarly, the designing works start from `100 to `120 per square feet.

