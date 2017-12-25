VIJAYAWADA: The proposal to build another barrage upstream of river Krishna to meet the drinking water requirements of the capital region Amaravati, has gained impetus with the consultant appointed to conduct a survey on the feasibility of the project is set to submit its report soon. Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that the State government would expedite the process after going through the survey report.

Officials from the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) said that modalities were being worked out keeping in mind the projected population of 35 lakh in Amaravati by 2050. “WAPCOS Limited has conducted the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey and will submit its report in the first week of January, 2018. Since Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on the barrage to meet the capital region water needs, we will most likely begin executing the project in the following months,” Devineni Umamaheswara Rao explained. He, however, did not mention any timeline.

While the storage capacity is yet to be officially announced, officials from the department told TNIE that it will be higher than that of the Prakasam Barrage. “It will definitely be at a higher level (than Prakasam Barrage). The storage capacity will be close to 10tmcft,” a senior official in the Water Resources Department said.

According to the Water Resources Minister, the LiDAR survey has been conducted to build the barrage at Vykuntapuram which is 24 km upstream of Prakasam Barrage and 60 km downstream Pulichintala project. The department, last week, informed the Chief Minister that it would cost over `3,000 crore to construct the new barrage.