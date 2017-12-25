VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas inaugurated a mini commercial shopping complex and a modern fish market constructed at JNNURM Colony in Jakkampudi village on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the new mini commercial shopping complex and fish market will cater to the needs of the residents in the colony. The two G+1 commercial complexes at north and south wings house 32 shops and they will be allotted to DWCRA members through tenders. The modern fish market built at a cost of `53 lakh contains dressing platforms, toilets and a room for watchman. It was funded by the National Fisheries Development Board.

According to the Minister, the construction of the colony was taken up in 2012 under the slum-free cities initiative of the Central government. Government acquired 225 acres to construct 8,608 in 269 blocks at a cost of `277 crore. So far, construction of 7,872 flats has been completed. “While construction of three blocks (96 flats) is in progress, tenders have been called for 32 blocks,” Umamaheswara Rao said. Mayor Koneru Sridhar urged the residents to keep the colony clean and form committees to solve minor problems on their own. Later, the Minister and the MP distributed house pattas to 450 beneficiaries who were allotted flats in 2012.