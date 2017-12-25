VIJAYAWADA: A school teacher was arrested on Sunday by the Nuzvid police for assaulting his wife.

The accused was identified as Bezawada Ramakrishna (30), a teacher in a private school at Nuzvid. His wife Durga Kalyani (26) was admitted to the Nuzvid government hospital with injuries.

According to Nuzvid circle inspector M Ramkumar, the accused hailing from Paatha Ravicherla village married Durga Kalyani of Ottigudipadu in 2015. At the time of marriage, his in-laws gave him Rs 10 lakh and 14 cents of land as dowry. Not happy with the dowry, Ramakrishna used to harass Kalyani to bring money from her parents and pester her to sell the land given to her as part of dowry.

“When Kalyani refused to yield to his demands, Ramakrishna abused and attacked her,” said the CI. Ramakrishna did not change his attitude even after being counselled by family elders.