VIJAYAWADA: Throwball Federation of India (TFI) has decided to organise Asian Throwball Championship for the first time in AP. TFI chairman Kamal Goswami watched the ongoing 40th Senior Throwball Nationals being conducted at Vikas Group of Institutions at Nunna near Vijayawada on Monday.Addressing the media here on Monday, he said TFI general body meeting will be held at Vikas College on Tuesday and added that dates and venue of Asian Throwball Championship will be finalised in the meeting.

Referring to the ongoing Senior Throwball Nationals, he said eight best teams will be selected for the Throwball Federation Cup to be held in Rajasthan in 2018. He also expressed dissatisfaction over budgetary allocation for sports and urged the Sports Ministry to hike sports budget.

Goswami also requested the State government to extend financial assistance to sportspersons. He also pointed out that states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are providing jobs to sportspersons.